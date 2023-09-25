Enemy shelled Avdiivka from tanks and "Hrad", under fire Vuhledar, Toretsk, and Zarichne. 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the press center of the Donetsk RMA.

As noted, 2 houses were damaged in the Volnovaha direction in Shakhtarskr of Velyka Novosilivka district. Vuhledar came under fire 31 times.

"In the Donetsk direction, the Russians shelled Avdiivka from tanks at night, and in the morning from artillery and "Hrad" - 2 houses were damaged. In the Ocheretyne district, 8 houses were damaged: 6 in Novoselivka Persha and 2 in Orlivka. In the Kurakhivka district, Kurakhivka and Ostrivske were fired upon - without casualties," the message reads.

5 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings, and 1 infrastructure object were damaged in the Horlivka direction in the Chasiv Yar district. 1 house was damaged in Toretsk, another 1 in Severne. Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, and Minkivka are under fire in the Soledar district.

See more: Rocket attack on Kurakhove: two-story building was destroyed, more than 20 buildings were damaged. PHOTOS











It is also reported that in the Lysychansk direction, 2 people were killed in Zarichne of the Lyman district, and a house was damaged in Torsky. Zvanivka and Siversk are under fire.

According to the RMA, the Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region during the day.