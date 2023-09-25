16-year-old girl raped and strangled in Dnipro region, suspect detained - Klymenko. PHOTO

In early September, a horrific crime shook the Dnipropetrovsk region: a 16-year-old girl was raped and strangled in Pyatikhatky.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klimenko, onTelegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, since the discovery of the victim's body, 150-200 police officers have been working on the case every day. They interviewed almost all residents of the city, collected data from all CCTV cameras, inspected more than a thousand cars, and checked about 600 people.

"On the 18th day of the search, the suspect, a 46-year-old local resident, was found. DNA testing confirmed the suspicions of the police. Eventually, the detainee himself confessed. The suspect is a father of 5 children. The youngest child is 5 years old. The oldest is the same age as the deceased girl. After committing the crime, he tried to hide even abroad at his wife's place, hoping that the intensity of the search would decrease over time. But it didn't. The law enforcement officers did not stop until they handcuffed the perpetrator," the statement said.

Read it on Censor.NET: Police officer suspected of raping 10-year-old girl is detained in Kyiv region. PHOTO.

Klymenko also thanked the police officers who got to the bottom of the case and persevered in solving the crime.

"There is a suspicion. Next is the court," the Interior Minister added.