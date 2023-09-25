Traitor who guided enemy missiles at Zaporizzhia defence plant gets life sentence - SSU. PHOTO

Thanks to the SSU’s evidence base, an FSB agent who corrected Russian missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to life imprisonment.

This was reported by the SSU press centre.

As noted, the SSU counterintelligence detained him during a special operation in the frontline territory of the region in November 2022.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was an employee of a local defence company who had been directing Russian missiles at the plant's production facilities.

"In addition, he adjusted a series of air attacks by the aggressor on the energy sector facilities in the region. After the enemy strikes, the Russian agent went to the area to record the consequences of the "arrivals" and submit a relevant "report" to the occupiers," the statement said.

The investigation established that the offender was recruited by the Russian special service after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.







It has been established that the accomplice transferred intelligence to the invaders in the form of electronic coordinates and georeferenced photos of Ukrainian objects.

During the searches at the traitor's residence, a mobile phone and computer equipment used by him in reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized.

Based on the evidence collected by the SSU, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The investigation was carried out by the SSU in the Zaporizhzhia region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.