Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 276,670 people (+400 per day), 4,672 tanks, 6,299 artillery systems, 8,946 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 276,670 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.09.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 276670 (+400) people,

tanks - 4672 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8946 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 6299 (+39) units,

MLRS - 792 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 533 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4924 (+29),

cruise missiles - 1529 (+11),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 8763 (+17) units,

special equipment - 925 (+7).

"The data is being updated," the statement said.