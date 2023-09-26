"Blackout" in Kursk region of Russia organised by SSU - sources. PHOTOS
The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an operation in the Kursk region of Russia, dropping an explosive device from a drone on a power substation.
This was reported by Censor.NET 's sources in the SSU.
It is noted that a Security Service drone dropped an explosive device on a power substation in the village of Snagost, Kursk region. Seven settlements were left without electricity.
Earlier, the authorities of Kursk region reported that explosives had been dumped on an electrical substation.
