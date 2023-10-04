Russian troops strike with S-300 system on territory of enterprise in Selydivska community of Donetsk region. PHOTO

On 3 October, at around 18:50, the Russian army attacked the village of Vyshneve in the Selydivska community, allegedly with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, namely on the territory of a private enterprise.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"At the time of the hostile attack, there were workers in the building who had just started their night shift. Two men aged 27 and 33 and a 37-year-old woman were injured. They were urgently hospitalised in a city hospital," the statement said.

Almost half of the workshop building was destroyed to the ground. Vehicles, cargo trailers, roofs and garage doors were vandalised and damaged.

