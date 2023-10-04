Man in Cherkasy region shoots at fellow villagers with rifle and wounds police officer. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The man opened fire on the car of a fellow villager, and when the police arrived, he barricaded himself in the house and opened fire on them.

A resident of the village of Revivka called the police because his car had been shot at with a rifle. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene together with members of the KORD special forces.

"Before the police arrived, the offender barricaded himself in his house, and when the special forces tried to unblock him, he took out a grenade and threatened to blow it up. Not responding to the lawful demands of the police, the offender opened fire in their direction and wounded one of the law enforcement officers," the police said.

The KORD soldiers disarmed and detained the man. A gun, ammunition and a grenade were seized from him.

The detainee was taken to a pre-trial detention centre. The wounded policeman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery, his condition is stable.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings on hooliganism, illegal handling of weapons and violence against a law enforcement officer. The man faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

