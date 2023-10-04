Consequences of shelling of Dniprovsky district of Kherson by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupation forces shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the MBA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of another morning shelling of Kherson by Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank, a garage caught fire in the Dniprovsky district and an educational institution was damaged," the statement said.

