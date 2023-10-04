ENG
Consequences of enemy guided aerial bomb attack on centre of Borova, Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 4 October, the enemy fired on Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv region. The attack was carried out with a guided aerial bomb in the centre of the settlement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, an 83-year-old local resident was injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten and administrative buildings were damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Under the procedural supervision of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

