Russian Federation transferred 14 ships of Black Sea Fleet to Novorossiysk, - satellite data. PHOTOS

14 ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were transferred from the annexed Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

This is evidenced by satellite images for October 1, Censor.NET reports with reference to the American OSINT researcher MT Anderson.

He noted that two frigates of Project 11356 "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov", three diesel submarines, five large amphibious ships, and several small missile ships were transferred to Novorossiysk.

Satellite images from October 2 showed that there is one large amphibious assault ship, minesweepers, and small missile ships in Feodosia in the occupied Crimea.

Watch more: Russian Defence Ministry shows allegedly "live" Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov at meeting. VIDEO

In addition, in Sevastopol itself, as shown by pictures from October 2, four large landing ships of project 775 (according to the NATO classification - Ropucha) and a Kilo-class submarine remain.







Also remind, on September 22, 2023, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building. The occupiers announced one liquidated (and later went missing) Russian.

The special operations forces said that as a result of the strike, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Viktor Sokolov, was eliminated.

In the intelligence of Great Britain, it is noted that the fleet of the Russian Federation was actually defeated in the Black Sea.