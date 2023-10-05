Occupiers attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region, at least four "arrivals" were recorded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 5 October, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"At 9:45 a.m., the village was hit at least four times.



The shell fragments damaged private houses," the statement said.

