Ruscists attacked hospital in Beryslav in Kherson region: two medical workers were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled a hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region. The attack damaged the building and a car.

The consequences of the shelling were made public by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In Beryslav, there was a direct hit to the hospital. The fourth floor was completely destroyed, another floor was partially destroyed. The enemy fire also damaged ambulances.

Two medical workers were injured. The driver of the ambulance has a broken leg and head wound, the paramedic sustained a concussion," the statement said.

The information is being updated.

