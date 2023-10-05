Finished emergency rescue operations in Hroza village: 51 people were killed, 6 were injured, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Rescue operations in the Hroza village of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region are completed after a Russian strike.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 19:50, emergency rescue operations have been completed in the Hroza village of Kupiansk district.
A total of 51 people died (including 1 child 2017 year of birth), 6 people were injured," the report said.
It will be recalled that 51 people, including a child, were killed as a result of a Russian strike on the Hroza village in Kharkiv region. A Russian strike on the Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit a shop and a cafe where a wake was held.
