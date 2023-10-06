Family of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Andriy Kozyr, who was commemorated that day, died as result of shelling of Hroza village in Kharkiv region - mass media (updated)

In the Hroza village of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, a Russian missile attack killed the family of the fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Andriy Kozyr, who was to be reburied in his native village. The Russians also killed his son Denys, who also served in the Defense Forces, but was demobilized due to his health.

The deceased soldier was buried in Dnipro, and later his relatives organized his reburial in his native village, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.UA.

"During the missile strike, the son of the deceased soldier, daughter-in-law and wife were in a cafe and, unfortunately, died. The son of the deceased defender was also a military man," said Dmytro Chubenko, a representative of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In the TSN report, it is said that relatives, friends, neighbors of the soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kozyr gathered at the wake. His son and his entire family were among the dead.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Andriy Kozyr and his son Denis were working in Poland, the report says. From the first days of the war, both returned to Ukraine and joined the Armed Forces.

First, the father and son came to the military commissariat in Lviv сity. From there, they were taken to training, and soon both were at the front. Both fought near Popasna in the summer of 2022.

Andriy got mortally hurt in the neck on the third day at the front. He was buried in Dnipropetrovsk region, as at that time Hroza village, his homeland, was under Russian occupation. In the fall of 2022, Hroza was released thanks to successful offensive actions by the Defense Forces.

Over time, Denys Kozyr was demobilized due to his health. In the summer of 2023, Denys got married.

Meanwhile, the family decided to bury Andriy Kozyr in his homeland - at the cemetery in Hroza. On October 5, the body of the fallen soldier was transported, the family and neighbors gathered to commemorate him. Around mid-day, Russian Iskander missiles hit the building where almost the entire village had gathered, where about 100 people out of 500 remained after the occupation.

The entire family of Andriy Kozyr died as a result of the Russian strike: the Russians killed Denys, his wife, his wife's mother, grandmother, grandfather, the media reported. "Everyone was killed. Previously, there was one coffin in our village, now there will be five," a local resident told Hromadske in a comment.

The Kharkiv police explain the large number of victims as follows: "the room is small, it was not equipped with a shelter, so this is the number of dead. It cannot be called anything other than genocide or a crime."

It is also said that the strike was carried out from the territory of Russia with an Iskander missile.

It will be recalled that 51 people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian strike on Hroza village of Kharkiv region. The Russian attack on Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit a shop and a cafe where a memorial dinner was held.