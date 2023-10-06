In morning, occupiers attacked center of Kherson, hitting residential buildings. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian invaders fired 330 shells from mortars, artillery, Hrad, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs at the territory of the Kherson region. The enemy fired 27 shells at Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at about 5:00 a.m., Russian occupation troops from the temporarily occupied left bank struck again at the center of Kherson. They hit residential buildings. Information on the victims is being clarified," the statement said.





According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, during the day, Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements; a medical facility in Beryslav; and a social and medical institution in the Kherson district.

Two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

