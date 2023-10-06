Group of Portuguese journalists came under enemy fire in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of October 6, the film crew of the Portuguese TV channel RTP suffered from Russian rockets shelling the center of Kharkiv. The journalists were not injured, but the car was destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NSJU) Serhii Tomilenko, Censor.NET informs.

"I fell through the window frame, but I'm safe. We're all safe, but I thought that was all..." - said the Ukrainian producer of the Portuguese film crew, executive director of the Academy of the Ukrainian Press Andrii Kovalenko, who came under the attack of the occupiers.

As noted, foreign journalists were on a business trip and planned to leave for the Donetsk region. Also today, they planned to visit the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, where a Russian rocket killed at least 52 local residents.

According to Kovalenko, the rocket landed almost at the hotel, which is very popular among journalists and representatives of various international organizations who come to Kharkiv on a business trip.

The NSJU emphasizes that Russian missile attacks on hotels and catering establishments used by journalists on business trips (hotels in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, a pizzeria in Kramatorsk) are a deliberate tactic of the occupiers, aimed at intimidating journalists and representatives of the civil sector.









