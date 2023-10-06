Ukraine returned bodies of another 64 defenders. PHOTO

The bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Today, as a result of repatriation measures, the Ukrainian side managed to return the bodies (remains) of 64 deceased Ukrainian defenders to the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Ukrainian side, by the norms of International Humanitarian Law, handed over to the Russian side the bodies (remains) of combatants killed in connection with the armed aggression against Ukraine.

The event was carried out by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and was made possible through cooperation with the Joint Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Department), the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Region, the State Tax Service of Ukraine, other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine with the assistance and direct participation of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

