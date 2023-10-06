Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck Kherson, a hit was recorded near an apartment building.

The photo was published by the head of the RMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"They hit near an apartment building. The blast wave smashed the windows from the first to the third floor," he said.

Watch more: Battered phones of Hroza village residents killed by ruscists. Relatives try to call them in vain. VIDEO











