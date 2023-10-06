ENG
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck Kherson, a hit was recorded near an apartment building.

The photo was published by the head of the RMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"They hit near an apartment building. The blast wave smashed the windows from the first to the third floor," he said.

Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building 01
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building 02
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building 03
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building 04
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building 05
Consequences of shelling of Kherson by ruscists: Hit near apartment building 06

Author: 

shoot out (13250) Kherson (1145)
