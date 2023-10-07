Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 281,700 people (+610 per day), 4,800 tanks, 6,688 artillery systems, 9,102 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 281,700 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 281,700 (+610) people,

tanks - 4800 (+23) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9102 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 6688 (+22) units,

MLRS - 808 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 541 (+1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 5185 (+27),

cruise missiles - 1530 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9073 (+58) units,

special equipment - 956 (+5).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.