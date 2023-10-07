ENG
Enemy launched rocket attack on village in Kharkiv region, two people were injured. PHOTO

The Russians continue terrorist attacks on the civilian population of the Kharkiv region.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, today the enemy launched a rocket attack on the village. Peresichne of the Kharkiv district.

"The rocket hit between two two-story apartment buildings. The roofs and facades of the houses were damaged, the glass was broken, and a fire broke out. A 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman needed medical help due to an acute reaction to stress," the report said.

