Explosion in occupied Dzhankoy: smoke and traces of rocket in sky are visible. PHOTOS
On the evening of 7 October, an explosion was heard in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea and smoke was seen, photos were posted online.
The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, citing subscriber data, wrote that a "loud explosion" was heard in the Chornomorsk, Krasnoperekop and Dzhankoy districts, Censor.NET reports.
The trail of a rocket is visible in the sky.
Locals also report that a siren was activated at the Dzhankoy airfield.
The occupiers' Crimean Telegram channels write about the alleged work of Russian air defence.
