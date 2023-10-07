Explosion in occupied Dzhankoy: smoke and traces of rocket in sky are visible. PHOTOS

On the evening of 7 October, an explosion was heard in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea and smoke was seen, photos were posted online.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, citing subscriber data, wrote that a "loud explosion" was heard in the Chornomorsk, Krasnoperekop and Dzhankoy districts, Censor.NET reports.

The trail of a rocket is visible in the sky.

Locals also report that a siren was activated at the Dzhankoy airfield.

The occupiers' Crimean Telegram channels write about the alleged work of Russian air defence.

Read more: It’s too early to talk about Ukraine’s complete superiority in Black Sea, - OC "South"





