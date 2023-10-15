ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6759 visitors online
News Photo War
9 761 21

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 287,770 people (+880 per day), 4,948 tanks, 6,866 artillery systems, 9,362 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 287,770 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 287770 (+880) people,

tanks - 4948 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9362 (+25) units,

artillery systems - 6866 (+33) units,

MLRS - 813 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 547 (+0) units,

aircraft - 317 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5269 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1531 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 9249 (+24) units,

special equipment - 976 (+5).

Also read: An occupier runs across a field, fleeing from an FPV drone. VIDEO.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 287,770 people (+880 per day), 4,948 tanks, 6,866 artillery systems, 9,362 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) Armed Forces HQ (4057) liquidation (2399) elimination (5073)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 