Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 287,770 people (+880 per day), 4,948 tanks, 6,866 artillery systems, 9,362 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 287,770 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 287770 (+880) people,

tanks - 4948 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9362 (+25) units,

artillery systems - 6866 (+33) units,

MLRS - 813 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 547 (+0) units,

aircraft - 317 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5269 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1531 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 9249 (+24) units,

special equipment - 976 (+5).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.