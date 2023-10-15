Shelling of Donetsk region: Adviivka was hit by rockets, Vuhledar and Maksimivka were shelled. There are victims. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the press center of the Donetsk RMA.

As noted, in the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar, and Maksimivka were under fire - without casualties.

"In the Donetsk direction, 2 people died in Avdiivka - the city was hit by a rocket and two massive artillery shells.

In Ocheretyne, 1 person was injured, a house and an enterprise were damaged. Krasnohorivka, Antonivka, Novomykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka are under fire in the Mariinka district. A house in Kurakhove was damaged," the message reads.

According to the RMA, 3 private houses and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged in the Horlivka direction in the Chasiv Yar district. Rozdolivka was fired upon in the Soledar district. An infrastructure facility was damaged in New York.

A house in Siversk was damaged in the Lysychansk direction, and 12 shellings were recorded in the Lyman district.

It is also reported that during the day the Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 1 more.