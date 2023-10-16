Gang of racketeers, who collected non-existent debts from residents of Prykarpattia arrested, - SBU. PHOTOS

The SBU, together with the National Police, neutralised a criminal group that was trying to keep residents of the western regions of Ukraine in fear.

The gang operated under the control of a "supervisor" of Ivano-Frankivsk region, a well-known criminal authority. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBU press centre.

As noted, members of the group terrorised residents of the region, extorted money from them and took away their private property. To do this, they created artificial conflict situations or commercial disputes, and then issued an "invoice" for a peaceful resolution of the problem.

"In case of refusal, the gang members threatened the victims and their families with violence and physical harm, as well as the 'confiscation' of cars and real estate.

In one racketeering 'raid', the defendants could 'knock out' from 10 to 500 thousand hryvnias in the equivalent," the statement said.

In this way, the criminals tried to impose a "tribute" on local entrepreneurs and gradually expanded their influence to neighbouring regions of Ukraine.

"And with the outbreak of a full-scale war, the bandits started posing as military and law enforcement officers involved in the fighting. They promised the victims that they would take them to their "zero", where they would withdraw their salaries to pay off the debt. At the same time, as the SBU established, the gang members issued certificates of unfitness for military service for health reasons," the SBU added.

According to available data, the gang's activities led to an aggravation of the crime situation and had a negative impact on the socio-political mood among residents of the Carpathian region.

SBU officers documented the extortion of UAH 150,000 from a local businessman. The defendants repeatedly threatened the man that they would beat him with hammers, hit him on the head with pipes, break his legs and make him disabled if he did not pay them the money.

Law enforcers detained two active members of the group while they were handing over the entire sum from the victim.

During the searches of the gang members' residences and cars, firearms, brass knuckles and money obtained through criminal activity were seized.

The two detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion committed by a group of persons under martial law). They are in custody.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.