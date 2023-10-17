Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 289,430 people (+800 per day), 4,979 tanks, 6,936 artillery systems, 9,405 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 289,430 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 289430 (+800) people,

tanks - 4979 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9405 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 6936 (+26) units,

MLRS - 814 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 547 (+0) units,

aircraft - 318 (+0) units,

helicopters - 317 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5291 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1533 (+2),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 9293 (+22) units,

special equipment - 982 (+1).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.