ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6574 visitors online
News Photo
8 192 18

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 289,430 people (+800 per day), 4,979 tanks, 6,936 artillery systems, 9,405 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 289,430 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 289430 (+800) people,

tanks - 4979 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9405 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 6936 (+26) units,

MLRS - 814 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 547 (+0) units,

aircraft - 318 (+0) units,

helicopters - 317 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5291 (+11),

cruise missiles - 1533 (+2),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 9293 (+22) units,

special equipment - 982 (+1).

Watch more: National Guard of Ukraine destroyed russian electronic warfare tower in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 289,430 people (+800 per day), 4,979 tanks, 6,936 artillery systems, 9,405 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9110) Armed Forces HQ (4065) liquidation (2407) elimination (5088)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 