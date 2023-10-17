Three more children returned from occupied territory. PHOTO

Ukraine returned three more children to government-controlled territory. They were in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that when the invaders entered Kherson, the parents of 10-year-old Oleksandr, 8-year-old Daryna and 6-year-old Yakov decided to send the children to their grandmother's village, hoping for greater safety. The regional centre was soon liberated, and the grandmother and her grandchildren remained in the temporarily occupied territory.

"When retreating from Kherson, the Russians blew up the Antonivskyi Bridge, and it became impossible to take the children away. Thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the children are reunited with their parents. We would like to express our special gratitude to the State Migration Service," the Ministry said.

Another family was reunited last week. After 19 months of separation, 9-year-old Nadiya and her 14-year-old brother Mikhail returned to their parents from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. On the eve of the full-scale invasion, the children went to visit their grandparents. After the occupation of the village, the way to the government-controlled territory was cut off.

A real opportunity to return the children appeared in early September this year, when their father appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration, and the Ministry, in turn, involved the Ukrainian Child Rights Network in the process.



