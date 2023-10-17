Action in support of civilian victims of enforced disappearances held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 17 October, the anniversary of the ’great women’s exchange’, an event in support of civilian prisoners was held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv.

According to the Prisoners Voice project page, a large-scale prisoner exchange took place on 17 October 2022: "It was a special, emotional and all-female exchange. 108 women returned home. During this exchange, one of the protagonists of the Women's Voices campaign within the Prisoners Voice project, human rights activist, citizen journalist, winner of the National Human Rights Award in 2021, and representative of Sema Ukraine, Liudmyla Huseynova, returned home. She was held in captivity for 3 years and 13 days."

On 17 October, the anniversary of the "great women's exchange", Lyudmyla Huseynova organized an event in Kyiv to support civilian victims of enforced disappearances as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"As a reminder, the Centre for Civil Liberties is aware of more than 150 penitentiary institutions in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine where civilians abducted during the occupation from their homes, on their way to the store or from their workplace are being held without any grounds. They are tortured, starved, subjected to psychological pressure, and placed in an information vacuum, and innocent people are subjected to moral and physical abuse. For the Russian Federation, the practice of enforced disappearances has become one of the most common methods of intimidating citizens in the occupied territories," the project's website says.

