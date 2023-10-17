Tractor driver killed in Kharkiv region as result of mine explosion - SES. PHOTOS
A 52-year-old tractor driver was killed by a mine in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region.
The incident took place on 17th October on a field near the village of Pisky-Radkivski in the Borivska community of Izium district.
An MTZ tractor exploded in the beam during field work on an unknown explosive device. The tractor driver, a man born in 1971, died on the spot.
