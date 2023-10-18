Occupiers hit Obukhivka in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman died, four people injured, eight private houses destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the village of Obukhivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the shelling, a 31-year-old woman died, 4 people were injured.

"Eight private houses in the residential sector were destroyed. Rescuers, policemen, and the medical service are working. The wounded are being helped," the minister said.

The head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, said that the victims were women aged 56, 65, and 75, as well as a 35-year-old man.

Also read: Ruscists attack private sector in Dnipro, there are dead and injured











