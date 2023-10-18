Newly appointed Turkish Ambassador Bilgen starts his work in Ukraine. PHOTOS

On 17 October, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis accepted copies of his credentials from the new Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, Mustafa Levent Bilgen.

This was reported by the Turkish Embassy, Censor.NET reports.

"Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary M. Levent Bilgen today handed over copies of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis," the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Perebyinis and Ambassador Bilgen discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, in particular in the context of food security and the implementation of the provisions of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Deputy Minister wished Bilgen success in his work as Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine, which will contribute to the deepening of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey.

Read more: Kuleba on absence of ambassador of Ukraine in Czech Republic: We are looking for strongest candidate

\