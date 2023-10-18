In Zaporizhzhia, about 30 high-rise buildings, 11 private houses, two educational and medical institutions were damaged due to missile strike. PHOTOS

City services are working to eliminate the consequences of the night shelling. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) and the city emergency rescue service are conducting search operations in the destroyed house.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Anatolii Kurtiev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.

"At the moment, it has been recorded that about 30 high-rise buildings were damaged at night (mostly windows were blown out). Also, 11 private houses, 2 educational and 2 medical institutions were damaged. The examination is ongoing," the statement said.

Workers of "Zaporizhremservice" and management companies, together with "Dobrobat" volunteers, cover broken windows with OSB (oriented strand board) sheets. "Eluash ("Maintenance Line Department of Motor Roads- ed.) workers are removing construction waste, Zaporizhmisksvitlo is repairing outdoor lighting networks, and "Zaporizhelectrotrans" - the contact network of electric transport.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine noted that it is currently known about two dead and three injured. Law enforcement officers and rescuers are determining the fate of three more residents of the building.

In addition to the high-rise building, nearby residential buildings and cars, the territory of industrial facilities, and home ownership were damaged.



Police and employees of the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) documented this war crime committed by Russian servicemen.











It should be noted that on the night of October 18, 2022, explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed. One of the strikes fell on a multi-story building in the central part of the city.

Later it became known that 1 person was rescued from the rubble. Previously, the Russians had hit the city with an S-300 missile.