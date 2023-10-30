Ruscists shot family of 9 people in occupied Volnovakha: children were among killed. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot the Kapkanets family, killing 9 people, including children. Warning: The news contains footage not recommended for minors, pregnant women and people with weak mental health!

This was reported by journalist Denys Kazansky, Censor.NET reports.

"The bodies of nine people with gunshot wounds, including two children, were found in one of the private houses. Given the fact that Volnovakha is a front-line town captured in 2022, and all the people with weapons there are Russian military, there is no doubt that this is their handiwork. According to my information from the locals, the entire Kapkanets family was killed. They gathered together for some family holiday," he said.

The journalist quoted a local resident as saying that the day before, her son-in-law, Andriy Kapkanets, had had a fight with Kadyrov's men who were trying to take over his house. The Kadyrovites decided to take revenge. They broke in right in the middle of a family feast and killed everyone present, including small children.

According to ASTRA, the crime was committed by Russian servicemen. All the victims were asleep at the time of the shooting. There are still no suspects in the case.

In addition to Tatiana Kapkanets, unidentified persons shot dead her husband, 53-year-old Eduard (photo 1), their sons, Andrii and Oleksandr. They also shot Andrii's wife, Natasha (photo 2), their two children, 4-year-old Nikita and junior schoolgirl Nastia (photo 3). In addition, the perpetrators shot dead Oleksandr's wife Kateryna (photo 4), and her brother, 19-year-old Dmytro Khotynskyi (photo 5).











Kazansky also published a photo from the scene of the murder of the Kapkanets family.















