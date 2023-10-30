Last day, occupiers shelled 11 settlements of Donetsk region, one person died. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in the Donetsk region, not including the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, 1754 people have been killed and 4276 others have been injured.

This was reported by the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Volnovakha direction, two houses were damaged in Novoukrainka, Maksymivka, and Vuhledar are under fire. Three houses, three cars, and a power line were damaged in Komar.

In the Donetsk direction, 1 person was killed and 5 houses were damaged in Ostrovske of the Kurakhove district. A power line was damaged in Voskhod of the Ocheretyne district, and shelling of the outskirts of the Mariinka district was recorded," the statement said.

Russian shelling damaged a shop in Zalizne in the Toretsk district, and 3 multi-story buildings, an industrial building, and a garage cooperative in the Chasovoyarsk community.

A house in Serebrianka of the Siversk district was also damaged. During the day, the enemy fired 6 times at the Lyman district.








