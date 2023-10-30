Explosions are heard in Sevastopol. Razvozhaev says that air defense is working. VIDEO
On the afternoon of 30 October, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in social media.
Warning: Strong language!
In his turn, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reports on the alleged operation of air defence.
"The air defence system is working in Sevastopol. We ask everyone to remain calm. All services are on alert," he assured.
"The smoke in the area of Sevastopol Bay is the military using their service camouflage," Razvozhayev later added.
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel publishes photos showing smoke in Sevastopol.
