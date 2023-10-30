Consequences of shelling of ship repair plant in Odesa: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked a shipyard in Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

As a result of the shelling, 4 employees of the enterprise sustained injuries of varying severity. Two of them were hospitalised.

The company's administrative building and equipment were also damaged.

