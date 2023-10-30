ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13202 visitors online
News Photo
1 089 0

As result of shelling, fire broke out in one of Kherson libraries. PHOTOS

During the shelling of Kherson, the occupiers hit one of the city’s libraries, and a fire broke out.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the most popular libraries in Kherson after another Russian shelling. A fire broke out on the top floor due to a hit. The fire was extinguished by firefighters who promptly arrived at the scene," the statement said.

As noted, no one was injured as a result of the strike.

Read on Censor.NET: Explosions are heard in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

As result of shelling, fire broke out in one of Kherson libraries 01
As result of shelling, fire broke out in one of Kherson libraries 02
As result of shelling, fire broke out in one of Kherson libraries 03

library (10) shoot out (13511) Kherson (1172)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 