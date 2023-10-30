As result of shelling, fire broke out in one of Kherson libraries. PHOTOS

During the shelling of Kherson, the occupiers hit one of the city’s libraries, and a fire broke out.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the most popular libraries in Kherson after another Russian shelling. A fire broke out on the top floor due to a hit. The fire was extinguished by firefighters who promptly arrived at the scene," the statement said.



As noted, no one was injured as a result of the strike.

