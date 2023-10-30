Security Service of Ukraine: Organizer of gang in Odesa region wanted to "break through" border and take draft dodgers out to occupied Transnistria. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An international criminal group in Odesa illegally transported citizens of military age abroad.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) press service.

The organizer of the gang, driving his own car, tried to "break through" the state border and take two draft dodgers out to occupied Transnistria. For such a "service", the offender received a total of 7 thousand US dollars from his clients.

"The organizer of the group turned out to be a resident of Kyiv, who had previously fulfilled a sentence for drug trafficking. To create a channel of illegal migration, he involved two accomplices – residents of the so-called "Transnistria". To search for draft dodgers, they created a specialized Telegram channel, which was administered from the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

On this Internet resource, the defendants offered commandeered persons to avoid mobilization for money by fleeing abroad. The offenders "guaranteed" potential commandeered persons that they would transfer them to one of the European countries avoiding all the checkpoints through the "Transnistrian" quasi-entity," the statement reads.

The SSU established that the organizer of the group used his own private house in the border region of Odesa as a "transfer point" for collecting draft dodgers. There, they were instructed on the time and place of illegal border crossing, as well as worked out an algorithm of actions in case of detention by law enforcement officers.

During the searches of the organizer's homes, the SSU found:



bank cards and mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity;

cash in foreign currency obtained by criminal means.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 15 and Part 2 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The issue of selecting a preventive measure for him - detention in custody is being resolved. An investigation is ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice. The offenders face up to 7 years in prison.

