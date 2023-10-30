Execution of 9 civilians by ruscists in occupied Volnovakha: Prosecutor’s Office launches investigation. PHOTOS

The prosecutor’s office of Donetsk region has launched an investigation into the shooting of a family by Russian invaders in occupied Volnovakha.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office.

"During the monitoring of the media space, prosecutors discovered information about the murder of the family by representatives of the armed formations of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha city. In October 2023, people of Caucasian appearance, dressed in military uniforms, came to a private household. The armed men demanded that the family living in it vacate the house for one of the units of the Russian army.

Having received a refusal from the 53-year-old owner, the attackers threatened his family members with physical violence and left," the statement reads.

At the same time, on October 27, the Russian military returned to the apartment and executed by shooting all 9 family members who were already asleep at that time.

"Among those killed are three women and two young children born in 2014 and 2018. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the prosecutor's office added.

Earlier, it was reported that in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot the Kapkanets family, killing 9 people, including children.

See more: Rustics tied up and killed captured Ukrainian soldiers in Tokmak direction, - Sternenko. PHOTOS





