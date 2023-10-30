Zelensky discusses the need for continued US assistance with delegation of congressmen. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hosted a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives consisting of James French Gill, Michael Quigley and Stephen Lynch, who are on a visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the continuation of the United States' effective and comprehensive support for Ukraine. In this context, the importance of U.S. President Joseph Biden's budget request to the Congress to fund expenditures to help Ukraine, which includes budgetary and military assistance, was emphasised.

Zelensky also briefed the American delegation on the situation on the frontline and the priority needs of Ukraine's defence forces. In this context, the key areas of further US assistance to our country in the security and defence sector were discussed in detail.