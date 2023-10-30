Doctors saved wounded serviceman by removing metal fragment from his heart. PHOTO

Doctors at the Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery removed a metal fragment from the heart of a wounded Ukrainian defender.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The serviceman received a mine-explosive injury on October 24 during hostilities in the Donetsk region. In the area of his heart, a foreign body of metallic density measuring 7X6X5.5 mm was visualized. Military medical surgeons stabilized the patient's condition and sent him to Kyiv.

The patient was prepared for the surgery for three days. The fragment was located in the interventricular septum, topographically very close to the valves, so it had to be removed immediately. The operation was performed under conditions of artificial circulation, and the heart had to be completely stopped.

Watch more: Foreign surgeons performed 30 extremely complex operations, restoring wounded faces of Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

The metal fragment was recovered using an innovative technique - a neodymium magnet. It is noted that this technique was developed in conjunction with civilian doctors and has already saved the lives of 96 soldiers.