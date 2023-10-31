Donetsk region: Vugledar, Karlivka and Siversk are under fire, houses damaged, person injured. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

In the Volnovakha sector, Vuhledar was shelled with artillery, Grad rocket launchers, tanks, LNG and kamikaze drones. A house and outbuildings were damaged in Novoukrainka. In Novoocheretuvate of Komar community, 8 houses were damaged.

In the Donetsk sector, a house was damaged in Karlivka of Novohrodivka community. In Kurakhove community, Kurakhove and Hostrye were shelled.

"In the Horlivka sector, 1 person was wounded in Zalizne of the Toretsk community. Also, 4 private houses and an administrative building in Pivnichne were damaged in the community; 1 house in New York. In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 houses were damaged, in Markove of Kostyantynivka community - 5 houses," the statement said.

In the Lysychansk sector, two houses were damaged in Pereyizne of Zvanivska community and one in Siversk.

The OVO also reports that Russians wounded one resident of Donetsk region over the last day.