In Solikamsk, Russia, was explosion at one of largest military-industrial plants "Ural". PHOTO

An explosion occurred at a military-industrial plant in the Russian city of Solikamsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Baza.

Smoke can be seen over the plant's territory, and windows in some houses have been smashed.

"Solikamsk Plant Ural is one of the largest military-industrial plants in Russia, producing gunpowder, explosives and special chemicals.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the incident allegedly did not affect the company's operations and that there were no injuries.

