Rocket attacks on Selidovo in Donetsk region, at least 28 houses damaged. PHOTOS

At least 28 houses were damaged as a result of a rocket attack on Selidove, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, today at about 4:40 am, Russians fired three Iskander missiles at the city, hitting the private sector.

"In addition to residential buildings, two businesses, three cars and a power line were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Such attacks on towns relatively remote from the frontline are not uncommon in Donetsk region. The Russians will be held accountable for every war crime!" the statement said.

