21 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from Kupyan district of Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The police and local authorities evacuated 21 people, including 12 children, from Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Facebook by the communication department of the Kharkiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Residents of the Kupyansk territorial community have been suffering from constant shelling for a long time and are subject to mandatory evacuation by the authorities. Special attention is paid to families with children.

"Police officers of the Juvenile Prevention Service, the Special Police Regiment, the Kupiansk District Police Department, together with volunteers and local authorities, evacuated 21 people, including 12 children, from the community. All evacuees were taken to safe places," the statement reads.

