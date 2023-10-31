Fraudulent procurement of bio-toilets for shelters: Shevchenko District State Administration’s education department to be tried for embezzlement. PHOTOS

The Shevchenko District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv submitted to the court an indictment against the head and deputy head of the education department of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, as well as an entrepreneur on the fact of embezzlement of budget funds

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, the Department of Education of the Shevchenko District State Administration entered into a contract with the entrepreneur for the purchase of bio-toilets for shelters in educational institutions in the Shevchenko district worth over UAH 1.38 million.

"At the same time, officials of the Department of Education committed actions that artificially inflated the prices of these goods, which led to the unjustified transfer of budget funds in the amount of more than UAH 370,000. The property of the accused was seized," the statement said.

The head of the district education department has been released on bail in the amount of almost UAH 190,000.

It is also worth noting that this official is a defendant in another criminal proceeding on the embezzlement of over UAH 1 million allocated for the equipment of shelters in educational institutions of the Shevchenkivskyi district, the pre-trial investigation in which was completed in July this year.