Enemy drones attacked Poltava region, oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. PHOTO

That night, the enemy repeatedly attacked the Poltava region using attack UAVs. The air alert in the region lasted more than four hours.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Filip Pronin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. The situation is under control. Preliminary, there were no casualties. Information about the damage is being investigated. The plant is out of operation. All relevant services are on site," the statement said.

He also added that some of the enemy drones were shot down by our defenders.

Also read: At night, the occupiers launched missile attack on the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, without casualties

