Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 301,490 people (+680 per day), 5,223 tanks, 7,250 artillery systems, 9,834 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 301,490 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 301490 (+680) people,

tanks - 5223 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9834 (+30) units,

artillery systems - 7250 (+23) units,

MLRS - 846 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 563 (+1) units,

aircraft - 321 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5468 (+28),

cruise missiles - 1547 (+1),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 9624 (+34) units,

special equipment - 1019 (+3).

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 301,490 people (+680 per day), 5,223 tanks, 7,250 artillery systems, 9,834 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

