As result of shelling, fire station in Izium district of Kharkiv region was damaged. PHOTO

The day before, a fire station in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region was damaged by hostile fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, yesterday evening the enemy attacked the territory of the Izium district once again.

"The fire station building was damaged. But the main thing is that people were not injured," the statement said.

