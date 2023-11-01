"AllatRa" sect, which worked in interests of Russian Federation, is being searched all over Ukraine, - Source. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police are conducting searches across Ukraine in the AllatRa sect.

This was reported by Censor.NET 's sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to law enforcement, this "religious" organization worked in the interests of the Russian Federation and promoted pro-Kremlin narratives.

Read: SBU: Ex-deputy head of Judicial Protection Service Havryshuk served suspicion notice for organizing several channels for fugitives to escape abroad





