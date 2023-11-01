ENG
"AllatRa" sect, which worked in interests of Russian Federation, is being searched all over Ukraine, - Source. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police are conducting searches across Ukraine in the AllatRa sect.

This was reported by Censor.NET 's sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to law enforcement, this "religious" organization worked in the interests of the Russian Federation and promoted pro-Kremlin narratives.

AllatRa sect, which worked in interests of Russian Federation, is being searched all over Ukraine, - Source 01
AllatRa sect, which worked in interests of Russian Federation, is being searched all over Ukraine, - Source 02
AllatRa sect, which worked in interests of Russian Federation, is being searched all over Ukraine, - Source 03

