Ruscists hit Nikopol with kamikaze drone: woman died, 6 people were injured. PHOTOS

The Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, killing a woman and injuring 6 others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

"A 59-year-old woman was killed. Four people were injured. They are women aged 26, 52, and 62. And also a 73-year-old man. A private enterprise was damaged," the statement said.

All information is being updated.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Dnipropetrovsk region released the results of the attack. According to the Prosecutor's Office, a woman was killed and 6 people were injured.

Residential buildings, a private enterprise, a pharmacy, and shops were damaged.

