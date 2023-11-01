Ruscists hit Nikopol with kamikaze drone: woman died, 6 people were injured. PHOTOS
The Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, killing a woman and injuring 6 others.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.
"A 59-year-old woman was killed. Four people were injured. They are women aged 26, 52, and 62. And also a 73-year-old man. A private enterprise was damaged," the statement said.
All information is being updated.
The Prosecutor's Office of the Dnipropetrovsk region released the results of the attack. According to the Prosecutor's Office, a woman was killed and 6 people were injured.
Residential buildings, a private enterprise, a pharmacy, and shops were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password